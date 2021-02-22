New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar was on Monday found dead in a Mumbai hotel on the Marine drive. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the police have not yet confirmed it. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir to Get Statehood at Right Time: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Delkar, 58, was independent MP representing the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency in Lok Sabha. He had left the Congress in 2019 and tied up with the JDU for the local election in Dadra and Nagar Haveli last year after meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read - 'Damads' Get Land in States Which Are Governed by Some Parties: FM Sitharaman Makes Veiled Attack at Congress in Lok Sabha | Key Points

According to reports the police have recovered a suicide note written in Gujarati from the room at Hotel Sea Green where he was staying at. An investigation has been launched into the incident. Also Read - ‘Ab Ye Zyada Ho Raha Hai’: PM Modi Tells Opposition Members After Ruckus in Lok Sabha

Follow updates here:

17.16 PM: Forensic team has arrived the hotel in South Mumbai where Delkar was found dead.

17.14 PM: The police have suspected a case of suicide. An investigation is underway.