New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act, 2019, by voice vote.

The bill was passed after the reply by Home Minister Amit Shah. Following which, the Congress staged a walkout.

According to the amendment, the SPG will now provide security to the Prime Minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.

It will also provide security to former PMs and their immediate family members for a period of five years from the date on which they cease to hold the office of Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Centre had withdrawn SPG cover of Gandhis. The Gandhis are now without SPG protection after 28 years. In place of SPG, the MHA has now accorded them Z+ security. CRPF personnel will now guard the members of Gandhi family.

“I have come here with an amendment in the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act. After the amendment, under this Act, SPG cover will be given only to the PM and members of his family who live officially with him,” Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

“SPG cover will also be given to a former PM and his family living at a residence allotted by the government for a period of five years,” he added.

“(Protection will be given to) former Prime Minister and such members of his immediate family, as are residing with him at the residence allotted to him, for a period of five years from the date he ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister,” the amendment read.