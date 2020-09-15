The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to cut salaries of all MPs by 30 per cent for a year, to meet the exigencies arising out COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - China's Attempts to Unilaterally Alter Status Quo a Violation of Past Agreements: Rajnath Singh Tells Parliament

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on the second day of the Monsoon Session despite objections by opposition MPs. It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The MPs, including the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers, would take the salary cut for the financial year 2020-2021. In addition, the Cabinet had decided to suspend the MPLAD funds for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Many MPs had already pledged to use their MPLAD funds, Rs 5 crore a year, for efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the suspension of MPLAD funds is temporary and for two years.

“I am happy that charity began from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This charity is because the economy has been affected due to lockdown and other things. When such things happen, we need to take some extraordinary decisions,” Joshi said.

The Minister said that the government has taken the decision to be a role model for others. “We have taken so many measures and unprecedented steps to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi ji told me to tell all MPs not to politicise the issue as it is not related to Centre or state.”

