New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", in the context of legislation to be passed by the Delhi Assembly shall mean the Lieutenant Governor, consistent with the status of UT. The Bill also aims to promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive, and further define the responsibilities of the elected Govt and the Lt. Governor, in line with the constitutional scheme of governance of NCT of Delhi, the government said.

Calling the passage of the bill an insult to the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Passage of GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people & gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people."

Earlier, Kejriwal had accused the BJP of seeking to drastically curtail the powers of his elected government through the new bill in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP said the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill will ensure better coordination between the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital, and lead to speedy development in the city.

The Delhi Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote,” In a tweet on March 15, Arvind Kejriwal listed in main objections to the bill. 1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG Then what will the elected govt do? 2. All files will go to LG. This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send a copy of the decision to LG

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to give more powers to Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the bill aims at better coordination between the Centre and the elected government in Delhi.Gupta welcomed the bill saying it will remove existing “ambiguities” and will ensure speedy development in the capital.

“The bill is aimed at promoting harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive. It clearly defines the responsibilities of the elected government and the Lt governor,” he said. “Kejriwal should stop spreading lies on the bill’s finer points,” he said. The Congress has also slammed the bill and planned to stage a protest against it at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said if the bill is passed, then the Delhi government will be reduced to a mere “puppet” at the hands of the Lt governor. Kumar also criticised the AAP government’s “late reaction” on the issue.

“The Kejriwal government kept quiet for over a month even as the Union Cabinet gave its approval for introduction of the bill in Parliament on February 3,” he said.”The Aam Aadmi Party MPs in both the Houses of Parliament also did not speak against the bill,” he claimed

Kumar said the BJP”s Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi were also “guilty of acquiescing” to the move by the Modi government to “snatch away” the powers of an elected government.

He said it was a “betrayal” of the faith reposed on them by the people of Delhi, as they were elected to the Lok Sabha to serve the interest of Delhiites and not be party to “diluting” the powers of the democratically-elected Delhi government.