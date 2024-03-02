Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP Drops Pragya Singh Thakur From Bhopal Seat, Fields Alok Sharma

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP drops Pragya Singh Thakur and feilds Alok Sharma from Bhopal seat.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: In a major development, the BJP has dropped Pragya Singh Thakur from the Bhopal seat. The saffron party has given the’safe’ seat to Alok Sharma.

