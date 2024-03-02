By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP Drops Pragya Singh Thakur From Bhopal Seat, Fields Alok Sharma
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP drops Pragya Singh Thakur and feilds Alok Sharma from Bhopal seat.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: In a major development, the BJP has dropped Pragya Singh Thakur from the Bhopal seat. The saffron party has given the’safe’ seat to Alok Sharma.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.