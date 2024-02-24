Lok Sabha Polls: AAP-Congress Seat-Sharing Plan ANNOUNCED For Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh And Goa

In Delhi, AAP has secured four seats - New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi, while Congress will be contesting from three constituencies - Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West.

In a major development strengthening the INDIA alliance, the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have come together to announce a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in various states, including Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Goa. The decision was confirmed by Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament, Mukul Wasnik. The alliance aims to consolidate their positions and present a formidable front in the upcoming elections. In Delhi, AAP has secured four seats – New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi, while Congress will be contesting from three constituencies – Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West.

Moving to Haryana, the Congress party will field candidates in nine constituencies, while AAP will focus on Kurukshetra. In Gujarat, where 26 seats are at stake, Congress will be competing in 24 constituencies, reserving two for AAP in Bharuch and Bhavnagar. Chandigarh will witness Congress competing for the solitary seat, demonstrating their commitment to contesting key regions. In Goa, Congress will be contesting in both available seats.

