Lok Sabha Polls: Congress Sets Up Publicity Committee, Appoints War Room Functionaries

The Congress has stepped up its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has set up a Central War Room and also constituted a publicity committee ahead of the general elections.

2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The Congress on Saturday constituted a publicity committee as the party stepped up preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May. The grand-old party also set up a ‘central war room’ for the general elections, an official statement issued by Congress said.

As per the party’s statement, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken has been named as the convenor of the publicity committee while Congress’ general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal are among its members.

The Congress ‘Central War Room’ will be headed by Vaibhav Walia while Sasikanth Senthil S will chair the party’s organisational war room, the statement said.

Varun Santhosh, Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma and Capt. Arvind Kumar would be the vice-chairmen in the organisational war room, according to the Congress statement.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the publicity committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections with the All India Congress Committee treasurer as its convenor, it said.

AICC general secretary organisation, AICC general secretary communication, AICC in charge of administration, AICC chairperson of the media and publicity department and AICC chairperson of the social media department, will be its members.

AICC general secretary organisation is Venugopal, general secretary in charge of communications is Ramesh, the AICC administration in charge is Gurdeep Singh Sappal, the media and publicity department head is Pawan Khera and the social media is headed by Supriya Shrinate, the statement said.

Special invitees, as required, will be included after their respective approval, it said.

Screening committees for LS polls candidates

The appointments come a day after the Congress constituted five screening committees for shortlisting candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has divided all states and Union territories into five clusters for this purpose.

A party statement on Friday said the committees were constituted by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the cluster comprising Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry, Harish Chaudhary has been appointed as the screening committee chairperson with Jignesh Mevani and Viswajeet Kadam as its members.

For Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhusudan Mistry has been made the panel chief. Suraj Hegde and Shafi Parambil will be its members.

For Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajani Patil has been appointed as the chairperson of the screening committee with Krishna Allavuru and Pargat Singh as its members.

Bhakta Charan Das has been appointed as the chairman of the screening committee for the cluster comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Party leaders Neeraj Dangi and Yashomati Thakur have been appointed as members of this committee.

Party leader from Punjab Rana K P Singh has been appointed the chairperson of the screening committee for the cluster comprising Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim.

Jaivardhan Singh and Ivan D’Souza have been appointed as members of this panel.

According to the party statement, all general secretaries, in-charges, state party chiefs, Congress Legislature Party leaders, and AICC secretary in-charges for states/UTs have been appointed as ex-officio members of the respective committees.

The formation of the committees came a day after top leaders held a meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

(With PTI inputs)

