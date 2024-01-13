Lok Sabha Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Likely To Contest From Karnataka, Telangana

This decision has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation among political analysts and party supporters alike.

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to contest two seats from Karnataka and Telangana during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, news agency IANS reported. This decision has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation among political analysts and party supporters alike. AICC, without informing the local Congress unit, has already conducted surveys in the Koppal constituency of Karnataka and is also considering fielding Priyanka Gandhi from another seat in Telangana.

Koppal is one of the most backward districts of Karnataka and among the 8 assembly segments, 6 are with the Congress. The recent survey conducted by AICC has revealed that Koppal constituency is considered a safe seat for Priyanka Gandhi. Currently, this constituency is represented by BJP’s Karadi Sanganna. The survey results indicate that the majority of the voters in Koppal are inclined towards supporting Priyanka Gandhi as their representative.

Earlier, former prime minister Indira Gandhi had also got political rebirth after winning the Chikkamagaluru parliamentary seat from Karnataka in 1978. Presently, the constituency is called Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat represented by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje.

Sonia Gandhi, the former President of the Indian National Congress, made a significant political move in the 1999 elections when she contested from the Ballary seat in Karnataka. Her opponent was the late senior BJP leader, Sushma Swaraj. The battle between these two prominent figures was intense, but ultimately Sonia Gandhi emerged victorious. This victory was not only significant on a personal level for Sonia Gandhi, but it also had a positive impact on the Congress party in Karnataka.

If Priyanka Gandhi were to follow in her mother’s footsteps and contest from Karnataka, it would undoubtedly have a similar positive impact on the party. Her presence in Karnataka would create a wave of excitement and enthusiasm among the Congress workers, giving them the motivation to take on the BJP head-on.

