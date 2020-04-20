New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat have on Monday resumed their operations partially with a staff strength of about 25 per cent amid the second run of coronavirus lockdown. The Secretariats were adjourned sine die shortly after the official orders of a nationwide shutdown on March 23 due to the pandemic outbreak. Also Read - Some People Deliberately Pushing Secular-communal Narrative in Fight Against COVID-19: Javadekar

The lockdown was earlier supposed to end on April 14, but was extended till May 3 in view of the situation.

Officers of the joint secretary rank and above have joined from today and have been asked to attend office on all working days.

However, in order to ensure that all necessary precautions and social distancing norms against the spread of COVID-19 are taken in office, the government has laid down some guidelines for the secretariat staff to follow.

Here are the rules:

1. While at work, the secretariat staff is to ensure that they maintain a distance of six feet from each other and wear masks.

2. The total number of officers and staff members attending office in each branch or section in a day should not exceed 33 per cent of the total strength.

3. File movement to be done only through electronic or digital mode in e-office. Physical movement of files should be avoided.

4. Only urgent files to be excepted for the consideration of the Lok Sabha Speaker or Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

5. Officers, consultants and casual labourers below the rank of deputy secretary and equivalent to attend office only as decided by the respective divisional head depending on the quantum of work pending, urgency and other administrative expediencies.

6. Staggered working hours to be implemented for those attending office.