LS Secretariat Changes Access Rules For Parliament Website After Mahua Moitra Row: Report

TMC MP Mahua Moitra is accused of asking questions in the House targeting the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for cash and gifts.

Mahua Moitra stages a walkout with Opposition MPs from the Parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting, in New Delhi on November 2. (File Photo: ANI)

Cash For Query Row: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has tweaked the rules for members to access the Parliament website after the infamous ‘cash for query’ row involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, a media report said Thursday.

As per the new rules, any and all third parties, including the personal staff of an MP, cannot access the Digital Sansad website and submit questions or give notices on the Parliamentarian’s behalf, India Today reported citing sources.

How the new access rules work

The sources, according to the report, said the new rules only allow the Parliamentarians themselves to access the website by using their unique login details plus an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number of the MP which needs to be put in every time to gain access to the site.

Cash-for-query row

Earlier, in October, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Mahua Moitra, accusing the TMC leader of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for cash and gifts.

The matter was referred to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee for investigation. On November 9, the ethics panel adopted the draft report on the ‘cash-for-query’ charges Mahua Moitra by a 6:4 majority. The panel report recommended the immediate expulsion of Moitra from the House.

The committee had earlier heard Moitra, Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Based on information shared by Dehadrai, the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

Moitra’s login used 47 times from UAE

In its report, the Ethics Panel has accused Mahua Moitra of being involved in ‘unethical conduct’ and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons which was used gain access at least 47 times from the UAE.

The draft report in the cash-for-questions case reveals that Mahua Moitra visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times, ANI had reported.

“On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai,” according to the draft report of the ethics committee.

The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. It also seeks MHA’s input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

However, the draft report suggested several findings including, “The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha.”

“In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

