Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh’s Tenure Extended By Speaker

The Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has extended the tenure of the Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday extended the tenure of Utpal Kumar Singh, IAS (retd) as secretary general, Lok Sabha and the Lok Sabha Secretariat for a period of one year. The tenure of Utpal Singh has been extended with effect from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024.

Who Is Utpal Kumar Singh?

Singh was appointed secretary general of Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary with effect from December 1, 2020, by Speaker Om Birla. A senior civil servant from the 1986 batch of the Uttarakhand cadre, Singh has served in the central and various state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of the economy and governance.

Further details awaited.

