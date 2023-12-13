Top Recommended Stories

Lok Sabha Security Breach: Man, Woman Caught Outside Parliament With Smoke Canisters: Watch Video

In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery.

Published: December 13, 2023 4:21 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

parliament attack, parliament security breach, parliament gas canister attack, parliament smoke can attack, lok sabha security breach, lok sabha attack, 2001 parliament attack, indian express news, latest news, today news, today parliament attack, news,Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha MP, Parliament attack 2001, two people jump inside Lok Sabha chamber, Parliament attack anniversary, modi, pm Modi, narendra modi, amit shah, Lok Sabha, Parliament Winter Session, Parliament session, Lok Sabha news, Parliament news, Delhi news, india news
Police said the accused are being questioned related to the security breach and who gave them the access.

Lok Sabha Security Breach: Amid the major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the security agencies arrested two people, a man and a woman from outside the Parliament House with yellow smoke canisters. Incidentally, Wednesday 13 December is the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Parliament House that took place on 13 December 2001. Police said the accused are being questioned related to the security breach and who gave them the access. Earlier, two men entered the Lok Sabha and opened gas canisters.

Trending Now

Watch The Video Here

You may like to read

In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery, started running around the House, jumped over the benches, and reportedly hurled canisters that emitted coloured smoke and some gaseous substance. The House was adjourned soon after.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.