Lok Sabha Security Breach: Man, Woman Caught Outside Parliament With Smoke Canisters: Watch Video

In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery.

Police said the accused are being questioned related to the security breach and who gave them the access.

Lok Sabha Security Breach: Amid the major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the security agencies arrested two people, a man and a woman from outside the Parliament House with yellow smoke canisters. Incidentally, Wednesday 13 December is the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Parliament House that took place on 13 December 2001. Police said the accused are being questioned related to the security breach and who gave them the access. Earlier, two men entered the Lok Sabha and opened gas canisters.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Delhi: Two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/EZAdULMliz — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery, started running around the House, jumped over the benches, and reportedly hurled canisters that emitted coloured smoke and some gaseous substance. The House was adjourned soon after.

