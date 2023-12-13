Lok Sabha Security Breach: Opposition Demands Investigation Over Security Failure On Terrorist Attack Anniversary

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal posted on X that the infiltration in the Lok Sabha is a troubling thing, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks.

Two intruders hurled canisters that emitted coloured smoke and some gaseous substance. (Image: X/@sardesairajdeep)

Lok Sabha Security Breach: December 13, 2023, the 22nd anniversary of the dastardly terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament was marked by what can be best described as a rerun of the sinister event. In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery, started running around the House, jumped over the benches, and reportedly hurled canisters that emitted coloured smoke and some gaseous substance. The House was adjourned soon after.

Following the shocking incident, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal posted on X that the infiltration in the Lok Sabha is a troubling thing, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks.

“The infiltration in the Lok Sabha is extremely troubling, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. I am glad there was no major injury or damage done to anyone. Parliament is among the most high-security buildings of our country. Such a major security lapse is unacceptable. We demand answers from the Home Ministry and there must be a thorough review of the security arrangements in the new Parliament building,” posted Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP said he managed to snatch an object from one of the intruders.

“He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside. This is a major security breach,” said Aujla.

BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the Chair of Speaker when this incident took place said, “There is a loophole for sure. When the first person came down, we thought he might have fallen but when the second person started coming down, all of us became cautious. The person tried to open his shoes and took something out after which smoke came out. Action will be taken against this. The Speaker and responsible people will make the decision on this. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the House when all of this happened.”

Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram responding to the security breach said, “Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor’s gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker’s chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that both the intruders had been detained “Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been arrested by Police.”

