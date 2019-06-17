New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday created a huge uproar in the Lok Sabha on its first day by using the name of her spiritual guru as a suffix to her own.

While taking oath as a Lok Sabha member, Thakur mentioned the name of Swami Purna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri as a suffix to her name Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, allegedly breaching rules of the Parliament.

When the opposition members protested, she claimed that the name she used is her official name and the same as the one she had mentioned in the form. Following the chaos, the Bhopal MP had to take her oath in three attempts.

#WATCH: An uproar started in the Lok Sabha today when BJP’s winning candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur took oath as MP under the name ‘Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Poorn Chetnand Avdheshanand Giri’, suffixing her name with her spiritual guru. She took her oath in 3 attempts pic.twitter.com/VuTvZ4BgIT — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Amid noise and objections, the Pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar sought to know from the Lok Sabha Secretary General, the full name as he ruled that only the name written in her election certificate issued by the returning officer would go on record.

Thakur took her oath in Sanskrit and ended with the ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan.

Following this, BJP members started to raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans after every BJP member’s oath, teasing the Opposition despite the Pro Tem speaker’s ruling to maintain order.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, accused of the 2006 Malegaon blasts, won her seat from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Thakur had created several controversies during her election campaign due to her stance on people like Nathuram Godse and Hemant Karkare.

With PTI inputs