Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Rajasthan BJP Announces 15 Candidates, Bhupendra Yadav To Contest From Alwar
Loksabha Polls 2024: The Rajasthan BJP has announced 15 candidates.Check the full list here.
Loksabha Polls 2024: The Bhartiya Janata Party has released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, in which there are fifteen seats. Notably, the names were approved at the meeting of the Central Election Committee on February 29.
In the first list, candidates have been fielded for 15 seats in Rajasthan.
BJP Candidate List: Rajasthan
Arjunram Meghwal- Bikaner
Om Birla: Kota
Bhupendra Yadav-Alwar
Ram Swaroop Koli – Bharatpur
Jyoti Mirdha-Nagaur
PP Choudhary- Pali
Gajendra Shekhawat- Jodhpur
Kailash Choudhary- Barmer
Numbaram Choudhary – Jalore
Bannalal- Udaipur
Mahendra Malviya- Banswara
CP Joshi- Chittorgarh.
