Lonavala murder: Grandfather murders lawyer grandson over property dispute, THIS reveals mystery

In Lonavala, Pune, an 83-year-old grandfather shot dead his 33-year-old lawyer grandson Abhay Marathe over a property dispute.

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Lonavala murder: Grandfather murders lawyer grandson over property dispute, THIS reveals mystery (Pic: X)

A shocking incident has come to light in Lonavala, Pune. Initially dismissed as a mere accident, a small police suspicion uncovered a horrific conspiracy. This incident happened last Monday, when an 83-year-old man shot dead his 33-year-old lawyer grandson and then created a whole story to hide the crime.

It’s worth noting that on Monday afternoon, police received information from a hospital in Lonavala that a 33-year-old lawyer named Abhay Marathe had died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The shocking story in this entire case was that the family told the police and doctors that Abhay was cleaning his grandfather’s licensed 12-bore rifle.

Suddenly, a bullet was fired, striking him in the chest, killing him instantly. The police listened to the entire story and initially considered it an accident and registered a case.

Police’s needle of suspicion exposed

After this, when Abhay’s body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for post-mortem, Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill and other senior officers closely inspected the wounds on the body.

SP Gill explained that self-inflicted gunshot wounds or accidental gunfire are different. It’s almost impossible for a rifle bullet to hit the chest directly in an accident. Suspicions grew, and the police crime branch went straight to the hotel where the incident occurred.

Blood splatter and CCTV footage of hotel exposed the truth

When the police entered the hotel after becoming suspicious, they found a large blood stain and splatter on the wall near the counter. Blood was also spread on the floor. Seeing blood splatter up to five feet high on the wall, the police’s suspicion turned into certainty.

What followed? The investigation revealed that grandfather Motiram Marathe and grandson Abhay had a long-standing dispute over the sale of property. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a heated argument broke out between the two over this issue. Enraged, Abhay tried to attack his grandfather, but the 83-year-old grandfather, Motiram, pulled out his licensed rifle and shot his grandson in the chest.

Horrific conspiracy was hatched to destroy evidence

What’s shocking about this entire incident is that after the murder, the family resorted to a complete conspiracy to destroy evidence to conceal the crime. Other relatives of the accused grandfather immediately arrived at the hotel. They moved Abhay’s body into a room, removed the hotel’s CCTV cameras and DVR and hid them. Furthermore, the accused also threatened the hotel staff to keep quiet.

Five people including grandfather arrested

It is noteworthy that after the murder case was revealed, the police took action and arrested the 83-year-old main accused Dada Motiram Marathe on the charge of murder.

In addition, four other relatives—Rajashree Pawar, Hiraman Marathe, Kavita Marathe, and Manoj Marathe—have also been arrested for concealing evidence. Police have registered a case against the accused under serious sections of murder, destruction of evidence, and the Arms Act.