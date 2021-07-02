New Delhi: A huge rush has been spotted outside multiple Delhi Metro stations over the past few days since the metro train services resumed for regular passengers. With social distancing norms and other COVID protocols, the average time at many busy stations has gone up significantly. However, that is not the only reason for the long queues at the entry gates. Also Read - Delhi Metro Update: Yellow Line Train Services Temporarily Shut Due To Technical Issue at Huda City Centre

Clearing all doubts, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on Thursday explaining why passengers have been experiencing long queues and extra wait time for the last few days. Also Read - DMRC Wins Japan's Outstanding Civil Engineering Award For Delhi Metro's Phase I, II & III Projects

DMRC Issues Statement

“After the resumption of Metro services from last month, the DMRC is running almost empty trains as we are carrying only 10-15% of our passenger capacity in view of the Covid restrictions imposed by the authorities,” it said. Also Read - Delhi Metro: Three Stations of Yellow Line To Remain Shut for Public from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tomorrow

“Lockdown guidelines have been further eased down by the authorities, enabling most of the economic activities to take place. As a result, there has been continuous build up of the passenger crowd outside our stations due to regulated entry resulting in inconvenience to them,” the statement read. The DMRC further regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers, highlighting that the situation will improve “once the restrictions are relaxed by the authorities”.

For our esteemed passengers! pic.twitter.com/iJhGiHSNrz — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 1, 2021

One of the busiest metro stations, Rajiv Chowk, which is located on the Blue Line at Delhi’s central hub Connaught Place, witnessed a waiting time of 60 minutes for nearly two hours on Tuesday.

“Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk Gate 7 is 60 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said in a tweet.

Delhi metro services holds pic.twitter.com/biC8TWLpKu — KKishan Mehra (@KkishanMehra) July 1, 2021

According to the current guidelines, sitting only on alternate seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Although the DMRC is running maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations because of the restrictions.

Sources earlier said each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders — 50 seated and 250 standing. Since standing is not allowed, effectively 25 people are riding in each carriage.