Longest solar eclipse of the century, after 1991, will last for more than 6 minutes; find out where it will be best visible

Due to the Moon's proximity to the Earth, it temporarily obscures the Sun's corona, causing the Sun to become invisible during the day for a brief period.

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(File image: science.nasa.gov)

New Delhi: Between 2026 and 2028, three total solar eclipses will be visible from Earth; however, a debate has arisen among eclipse enthusiasts over the first two. The first of these solar eclipses is set to occur this year on August 12, while the second will take place approximately one year later, on August 2, 2027.

Both of these events promise to offer amazing views of the Sun’s corona. Of the two, the 2027 solar eclipse is expected to be particularly special, as the Moon will completely obscure the Sun’s disk. During this time, the daytime sky will transform into deep twilight for more than six minutes. The U.S. space agency, NASA, has dubbed this event “the longest solar eclipse of the century”.

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It Will Be Dark for Over 6 Minutes

According to NASA’s calculations, the total solar eclipse occurring on August 2, 2027, will have a maximum duration of 6 minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest total solar eclipse of the 21st century. The last time people on Earth witnessed a total solar eclipse of such extended duration was in 1991. According to NASA, the next such rare opportunity will not arise until the year 2114.

Where Will the Longest Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

The path of this century’s longest total solar eclipse will begin in the southern region of Spain. It will then traverse North Africa before extending into the Middle East. The eclipse will be seen in its fullest magnitude in locations such as Tunisia and Egypt. In particular, the city of Luxor in Egypt is expected to be a prime viewing hub, where the eclipse’s duration will reach 6 minutes and 19 seconds. This location becomes even more extraordinary due to the proximity of ancient sites such as the Karnak Temple and the Valley of the Kings.

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Why Will the Solar Eclipse Be So Long?

The reason behind the eclipse’s exceptional duration is directly rooted in basic astronomy. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. Due to the Moon’s proximity to the Earth, it temporarily obscures the Sun’s corona, causing the Sun to become invisible during the day for a brief period. The closer the Moon is to the Earth, the longer the duration of the eclipse. On August 2, 2027, the Moon will be near its perigee—its closest point to the Earth. Consequently, it will appear large enough to completely obscure the Sun for an unusually extended period. The point of maximum eclipse falls within a region where the Sun is positioned nearly directly overhead; this factor adds a few precious extra seconds to the duration of the shadow’s passage.