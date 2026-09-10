Look at the stars! Madhya Pradesh turns 6 villages into dark-sky and stargazing havens

Six villages in Madhya Pradesh are set to offer travellers a unique way to experience the night sky away from the glare and pollution of cities.

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MP turns 6 villages into stargazing havens (PC: File)

Away from crowded cities and their bright streets, Madhya Pradesh is preparing to offer travellers a very different kind of night-time experience. The state is developing selected rural destinations where visitors can look up at a clearer sky and learn more about the stars, planets and other celestial wonders. The initiative combines tourism with science, nature and local participation. Instead of limiting the experience to sightseeing during the day, these villages will invite visitors to explore what the night sky has to offer. The project is also expected to open new avenues for rural communities by bringing tourism activity directly to their doorstep.

Six villages selected for Astro Village tourism

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board began implementing the Astro Village Development Project under its Tribal Tourism Project in May 2026. The first phase covers six villages across Dhar, Chhindwara, Betul, Narmadapuram, Damoh and Umaria districts.

The selected villages are Gyanpura in Dhar, Dhusawani in Chhindwara, Banja in Betul, Dhaba in Narmadapuram, Richhkudi in Damoh and Rancha in Umaria. These locations have been chosen for their naturally dark surroundings and relatively low levels of light pollution, making them suitable for astronomy-based tourism.

What can tourists expect?

The project will introduce dedicated facilities to make the night-sky experience more comfortable and informative. Modern telescopes, binoculars and astrophotography cameras will allow visitors to observe celestial objects and photograph the night sky.

Dedicated stargazing platforms and observation areas will also be developed across the villages. Interpretation centres will add an educational element by helping visitors understand astronomy, celestial phenomena and different features of the night sky.

Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said the initiative would allow tourists to experience the night sky away from light pollution while witnessing stars, planets and the Milky Way. He also highlighted its potential to create tourism and employment opportunities for local communities.

Local youth to become Astro Guides

A major part of the project is the involvement of people living in these villages. Local youth will undergo an intensive 90-day training programme to learn about constellations, astronomical phenomena and ways to explain the night sky to visitors. After completing the programme, they will be developed as skilled ‘Astro Guides’.

This can create opportunities for both employment and self-employment while allowing local residents to take an active role in the growing tourism activity. The approach means the project is not only about creating tourist facilities. It also aims to ensure that nearby communities benefit directly from the arrival of visitors.

Madhya Pradesh eyes a bigger role in astro-tourism

The Astro Village Development Project is part of Madhya Pradesh’s effort to develop niche tourism experiences and take travellers beyond conventional destinations. The six villages could offer domestic and international tourists an opportunity to experience rural surroundings under naturally dark skies.

The project also brings together several elements that are rarely combined in a single tourism experience. Science, nature, rural culture and community-based tourism will come together as visitors explore the night sky.