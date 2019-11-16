New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning on Monday. Various political leaders were present in the meeting.

“Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development-oriented issues would be discussed,” tweeted PM Modi.

On Sunday, NDA parties will meet in Delhi.

This comes at a time while the BJP is facing troubles in Maharashtra with its oldest ally Shiv Sena. In poll-bound Jharkhand too, BJP’s ally All Jharkhand Students Union is fielding candidates against BJP.

The Modi government is set to push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries.

The legislation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan if they have fled their respective country due to religious persecution.

Student organisations, political parties and socio-cultural bodies have been protesting on the grounds that it seeks to grant nationality to non-Muslims, mostly Hindus, who have come into India up to December 31, 2014, thereby increasing the deadline from 1971 as per the Assam Accord.

The BJP has insisted that minorities, of whom Hindus are in overwhelming numbers, from these countries should be granted Indian citizenship.

The session will end on December 13.

(With PTI Inputs)