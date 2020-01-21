New Delhi: A senior Janata Dal (United) leader on Tuesday wrote to his party president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, asking him how the party (JD-U) could forge an alliance with the BJP for the forthcoming A senior Janata Dal (United) leader on Tuesday wrote to his party president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, asking him how the party (JD-U) could forge an alliance with the BJP for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020.

In his letter, Pavan Varma, the national spokesperson of the JD(U), said that he is ‘deeply perplexed’ by the development and is looking to him for ‘ideological clarity’. He also asserted there was an urgent need for the JDU to ‘harmonise’ what the party leader felt in private and the action the party took in public.

Taking to Twitter, Varma today made his letter public and said, “This is the letter I have written to Nitish Kumar asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme”.

This is the letter I have written to ⁦@NitishKumar⁩ today asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme. pic.twitter.com/ErSynnuiYm — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) January 21, 2020

“On more than one occasion, you have expressed your grave apprehensions about the BJP-RSS combine. If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JDU is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal, have refused to do so. This is especially so at a time when the BJP, through the CAA=NPR-NRC combine, has embarked on a massive social divisive agenda aimed at mutilating the peace, harmony and stability of the country,” Varma said in the letter.

This comes a day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that it won’t contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections over differences with its ally BJP regarding the Centre’s implementation of contentious Citizenship law as well as the nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizens).