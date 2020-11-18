New Delhi: Amid the third wave of Covid-19 infections in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said coronavirus cases have increased in Delhi but enough beds are available for patients. Also Read - Railways to Provide Train Coaches With 800 Beds to Delhi For COVID-19 Treatment: MHA

"There is an increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds, but we are looking into it," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

"There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," the Delhi CM said.

Arvind Kejriwal added, “I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility.”