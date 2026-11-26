‘Lookout circular against Saurav Das’: Centre to Delhi High Court

The Centre added that certain discrepancies in Saurav Das's passport could well have a bearing on his Indian citizenship, it told the court.

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CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das. PTI

A lookout circular has been issued against activist Cockroach Janta Party’s Saurav Das, the Centre stated to the Delhi High Court today, hearing his challenge against being stopped from travelling aboard.

An LOC is a warning flag raised by the Bureau of Immigration at airports and other border points nationwide. Its purpose is to keep people accused of crimes or named in legal cases from leaving the country.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke hails Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after release, calls them much bigger leaders than him

The Centre also told the court that some discrepancies in the passport of the activist would likely have an effect on his Indian citizenship. Das’ lawyer, however, said they were not informed about any LOC.

Saurav Das, a key face of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was stopped from boarding a flight to the UK. He was headed to an Oxford University event to speak on what is being called the “CJP movement.” He is also closely aligned with Opposition parties, including the Congress.

The regional passport office in Chennai had issued a notice to Das on Monday, telling him to reply within a week over discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport following inputs from relevant authorities, according to a foreign ministry briefing on Wednesday. Subsequently, Das came to the high court for relief.

In a social media post on Monday night, Das alleged the government stopped him from flying out in order to prevent him from addressing students at foreign universities.

Also Read | Big relief for CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as SEM court grants release

Das’ organisation CJP, which claims to speak for the youth, was created by Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate who returned to India to lead a protest over NEET paper leaks in June that subsequently led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.

While the CJP has not formally announced its ties with any political party, its leaders work closely with Opposition party leaders, drawing strong criticism from the ruling BJP that the CJP was just another front to mislead young voters.