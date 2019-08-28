New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government regarding women safety in the state. This came after a law student in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment. The girl has reportedly gone missing from her hostel.

Priyanka, in a series of tweets ending with a hashtag #EnoughIsEnough, said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to assure women safety, adding that if the accused in the question is a BJP leader, then even her own safety is not guaranteed.

“Not a single day passes in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government manages to assure women that you are safe and you will get justice if anything happens with you #EnoughIsEnough,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Tagging the Swami Chinmayanand story in her post, Priyanka said, “In Uttar Pradesh, it looks similar to the Unnao case. If a woman complains against a BJP leader, then she is not guaranteed justice, even her own safety is not guaranteed, #EnoughIsEnough.”

She added, “Last year, the BJP government withdrew the rape case against the accused. It is very clear with whom the government stands. The girls of UP are watching everything. #EnoughIsEnough.”

“Missing girl is missing or has been done. Nobody knows what is happening. After all how long will it last? #EnoughIsEnough,” she vented.

उत्तर प्रदेश में ये उन्नाव मामले जैसा ही दुहराव लग रहा है। अगर कोई महिला BJP नेता के खिलाफ शिकायत करती है, तो उसको न्याय मिलना तो दूर की बात, उसकी खुद की सुरक्षा की भी गारंटी नहीं रहती। #EnoughIsEnough — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 28, 2019

Meanwhile, a group of Supreme Court lawyers today filed a petition to the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of media reports that a law student from SS Law College in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has gone missing from her hostel. They said they didn’t want another “Unnao case” to happen. Parents of the missing girl had filed a missing complaint with the police earlier, and had blamed college director and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand for it.