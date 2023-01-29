Home

News

India

‘Loot Investment For Cronies’: Congress Prez’ Fresh Dig At Govt Post Hindenburg Report

‘Loot Investment For Cronies’: Congress Prez’ Fresh Dig At Govt Post Hindenburg Report

The Congress took a fresh swipe against Modi government as it claimed LIC lost over "Rs 22,442 crore in just 2 days" in market capitalisation of its shares due to exposure in Adani Group following the Hindenburg report.

Kharge's comments come a day after a report by Bloomberg claimed state-controlled Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) invested more money into Gautam Adani's flagship unit despite fraud allegations. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress sharpened its attack against Modi-government as the party on Sunday claimed LIC lost over “Rs 22,442 crore in just 2 days” in market capitalisation of its shares due to exposure in Adani Group following the Hindenburg report. Taking a fresh swipe against Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called LIC “Loot Investment For Cronies”.

“After the Hindenburg exposé — LIC shares have lost ₹22,442 Cr in just 2 days. LIC is plowing more money into Adani’s flagship unit. LIC is “Life Insurance Corporation” of India with 29 Cr Policyholders! Modi Govt changes it’s name to LOOT INVESTMENT for CRONIES!,” Kharge said in a tweet.

After the Hindenburg exposé — 1️⃣ LIC shares have lost ₹22,442 Cr in just 2 days 2️⃣ LIC is plowing more money into Adani’s flagship unit LIC is “Life Insurance Corporation” of India with 29 Cr Policyholders! Modi Govt changes it’s name to

LOOT INVESTMENT for CRONIES! — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 29, 2023



Kharge’s comments come a day after a report by Bloomberg claimed state-controlled Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) invested more money into Gautam Adani’s flagship unit despite fraud allegations. LIC, which is the single largest non-promoter domestic shareholder in five of the biggest Adani Group companies by market capitalisation, is reportedly one of worst affected institutions followig the Hindenburg report.

On Saturday, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala questioned the “silence” of the Union finance minister and probe agencies questioned the “silence” of the Union finance minister and probe agencies after LIC and SBI “lost over Rs 78,000 crore” in market capitalisation of their shares due to exposure in Adani Group. The Congress leader has earlier said that elsewhere “the prime minister would be asked to explain, the finance minister would be sacked and a full investigation would have been ordered.”

Hindenburg said its two-year investigation reveals that “the Rs 17.8 trillion (USD 218 billion) Indian conglomerate Adani Group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.”

Adani Group, on its part, said it was shocked to see the report that came out without any attempt to contact it to get the factual matrix. “The report is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts,” the ports-to-energy conglomerate said in a statement.