Home

News

Loot, Loot, Loot: Well bounce back, Mamata Banerjee on shock Bengal loss

Loot, Loot, Loot: ‘We’ll bounce back, Mamata Banerjee on shock Bengal loss

Mamata Banerjee had arrived at the counting center in Bhabanipur, where she claimed that despite possessing an ID card, she was denied entry.

New Delhi: In West Bengal, the BJP is poised to form the government after winning more than 200 seats, while the incumbent TMC appears to be restricted to just 80 seats. A new controversy has erupted in Bengal following the election results, as West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, has accused the BJP of “looting” seats. She stated that a complete “loot” has taken place in Bengal, but vowed that she and her party, the TMC, will bounce back and make a comeback to power. Mamata Banerjee has also alleged that she herself was subjected to an attack.

Mamata Banerjee had arrived at the counting center in Bhabanipur, where she claimed that despite possessing an ID card, she was denied entry. She remarked, “The BJP is a party of demons; they have looted over 100 seats and engaged in deceit. The Election Commission has become the ‘BJP Commission’.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.