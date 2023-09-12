Looted Arms, Ammunition, Huge Quantities Of Explosives Recovered In Manipur, Police Detain Over 800

The situation in different parts of the state was more or less normal except for some sporadic incidents, said the Manipur Police on Monday night.

Nine looted arms, two locally made guns, 10 different types of ammunition, and a large quantity of explosives were recovered by the combined security forces.

Manipur Violence: Nine looted arms, two locally made guns, 10 different types of ammunition, and a large quantity of explosives were recovered by the combined security forces from Manipur’s Churachandpur, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts. Authorities announced on Monday.

However, the movement of a large number of goods-laden vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) with essential items has been ensured, police officials said.

Strict security measures are being taken up in all the vulnerable locations and security escort is provided in the sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles, they said.

In all, 128 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley areas, while the police detained over 800 persons in connection with violations of various laws in different districts of the state.

