Home

News

‘Lord Hanuman’ Enters Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Offer Prayers To Ram Lalla, Temple Trust Reminisce ‘Divine’ Moment

‘Lord Hanuman’ Enters Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Offer Prayers To Ram Lalla, Temple Trust Reminisce ‘Divine’ Moment

On the first day of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening for the general public, 'Lord Hanuman' entered the premises for Ram Lalla's Darshan. Know all about it..

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

New Delhi: Ayodhya has been a big topic of discussion, both in India and abroad after the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in the temple city of Uttar Pradesh. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha was organised on a large scale in Ayodhya, on January 22 and the rituals of the same were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple opened for the general public on January 23, 2024 and in one day, more than seven lakh devotees had come to offer prayers to Ram Lalla. A devotee who caught everyone’s attention was ‘Lord Hanuman’ who had also come to visit the Ram Mandir and offer his prayers to Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also reminisced this ‘divine’ moment from the first day of opening of the temple…

Trending Now

‘Lord Hanuman’ Enters Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Lakhs of devotees thronged the Ayodhya Ram Mandir yesterday, on the first day after the temple opened for the public. Amid the devotees, was a very special devotee whose presence mesmerised everyone present in the premises and also the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. ‘Lord Hanuman’ entered the temple to offer prayers before Ram Lalla – actually, it was a monkey who came inside the mandir and when the security officials rushed towards the animal, without creating any havoc, he quietly went away. The security personnel and devotees present there believed that it was Lord Hanuman, who had come to have Ram Lalla’s darshan.

You may like to read

आज श्री रामजन्मभूमि मंदिर में हुई एक सुंदर घटना का वर्णन: आज सायंकाल लगभग 5:50 बजे एक बंदर दक्षिणी द्वार से गूढ़ मंडप से होते हुए गर्भगृह में प्रवेश करके उत्सव मूर्ति के

पास तक पहुंचा। बाहर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने देखा, वे बन्दर की ओर यह सोच कर भागे कि कहीं यह बन्दर उत्सव… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 23, 2024

Here’s What Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust Says

This anecdote was shared by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). When translated in English, it reads, “Today at around 5:50 pm, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and entered the area near the Utsav idol. The security personnel posted outside saw this and ran towards the monkey thinking that the monkey might drop the Utsav idol on the ground. But as soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, the monkey ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, he moved towards the east and passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ramlala.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.