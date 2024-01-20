Lord Ram ‘Symbol Of Righteousness And Justice’, Says Dr Subhash Chandra In Ayodhya’s Ram Ki Pauri- VIDEO

Dr Subhash Chandra said the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' was a joyous occasion for the entire country and urged people to take lessons from the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram.

Dr Subhash Chandra in Ram Ki Pauri, Ayodhya. (Image: Zee News)

Ram Mandir Consecration: Lord Ram is a ‘symbol of righteousness and justice’, said former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group chief Dr Subhash Chandra as he paid a visit to the Ram ki Pauri in temple town Ayodhya on Thursday.

Expressing his joy after the witnessing the progress of the iconic Ram temple which is set to be inaugurated after a grand consecration ceremony on January 22, Dr Chandra said the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ was a joyous occasion for the entire country.

Stressing on the ideals taught by Lord Ram, whom he described as a ‘a symbol of righteousness and justice’, Dr Chandra urged people to take lessons from the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram.

Asked how he felt upon being invited as a guest for the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, the Essel Group chairman expressed his joy and excitement for the January 22 event.

Dr. Subhash Chandra, 73, the media baron, who is recognized as one of forces that revolutionized the broadcast industry in India, recounted his first came to Ayodhya as a young man 45 years ago and how he felt agony that a temple situated at the birthplace of Lord Ram, had been razed by a foreign invader and a mosque erected at the place.

“I had agony in my heart when I came to Ayodhya 45 years back during my youth and saw that the temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram was destroyed by a foreign invader. Indian muslims should understand that a foreign invader demolished the Ram Mandir before constructing a mosque at the very same place,” Dr. Chandra.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

“We are making necessary security preparations in coordination with concerned agencies. The visitors have already started arriving for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority,” said, Ayodhya Police chief Praveen Kumar.

A team of priests, led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will officiate the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals on Monday.

On Friday, the Ram Lalla idol, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

