Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Lormi Constituency Watch: Can Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) Retain This Seat Against BJP State Chief Arun Sao?

Lormi Assembly Election 2023: The Lormi constituency is one of the 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh and falls under the Korba district. This constituency of Chhattisgarh is categorised as a rural seat. In the 2018 Lormi assembly elections, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) candidate Dharmjeet Singh won this constituency seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tokhan Sahu with a margin of 25,553 votes. Dharmjeet has recently joined the BJP after being expelled from the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) last year.

This year, the BJP has fielded Arun Sao, party’s state unit chief, from the Lormi constituency. Sao, who is leading the BJP’s affairs in Chhattisgarh since August last year, is currently a Lok Sabha MP. He represents the Bilaspur constituency in the Parliament. The congress party has fielded Thaneshwar Sahu.

The constituency comprises a total of 1,97,352 voters in the seat, which includes 1,00,790 male voters, and 96,559 female voters. During the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Lormi witnessed a voter turnout of 72.08%, while in 2013 the turnout was 73.93%, and in 2008 it was 69.32%.

The Naxal-affected state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 (20 seats) and November 17 (70 seats) to elect a new 90-member assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is seeking to repeat its government in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

