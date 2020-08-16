New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter claimed that the saffron party and the RSS control of Facebook and Whatsapp in India. “Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP and RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica and Facebook to weaponise data before the elections and now have the gall to question us?” Prasad wrote on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - Facebook Ignores Hate Speech Rules For BJP-linked Posts, Cites Business Reasons: Report

The Union minister made the remarks quoting the former Congress president's tweet, wherein he had alleged that the Centre spread fake news and hatred in India through social media platforms Facebook and Whatsapp.

Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us? https://t.co/NloUF2WZVY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 16, 2020

Notably, a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had alleged that social media giant Facebook had ‘opposed applying hate-speech rules’ to groups linked with the BJP and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform.

Quoting current and former Facebook employees , the WSJ claimed that a top Facebook executive in India reportedly refused to apply the company’s hate speech rules to T Raja Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) only legislator in Telangana and other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups, despite the fact that they were ‘flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence.’

“Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s Public Policy Director told staff members that “punishing violations” by BJP politicians would damage the company’s business prospects in the country, (Facebook’s biggest global market by number of users)”, the report said.

It added that the current and former Facebook employees said Das’s intervention on behalf of Singh is part of a broader pattern of favoritism by Facebook toward Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu hard-liners.