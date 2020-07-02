New Delhi: Have you misplaced your Aadhaar card, but don’t have your phone number registered with UIDAI? Are you wondering how to order a reprint? Worry not, we have got you covered here. Also Read - Govt Extends Deadline to Link Aadhaar With PAN Till March 31, 2021 | Details Here

According to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provisions, you can order a print even if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. "You can order Aadhaar reprint if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. However, using this service does not mean that the new mobile number you give will get registered in your Aadhaar," the UIDAI said in a tweet.

Here’s how you can avail a reprint of your Aadhaar card if your mobile number is not registered with UIDAI:

1) Login to the official UIDAI website

2) Now, find the ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option and click on it.

3) Enter your Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID).

4) You will be asked to type the security code as displayed on the screen. Click on the ‘My mobile number is not registered’.

5) You will need to enter a phone number for receiving the OTP.

6) Enter the OTP received and submit.

7) Now, make payment. Select the preferred method of online payment.

8) The page will be redirected to a payment gateway. Pay Rs 50.

9) Download the acknowledgement slip having your SRN.

10) Your will receive a reprint of your Aadhaar card within 15 days via Speed Post.