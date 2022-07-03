You Can Vote By Showing These 11 Documents: Municipal elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh. Voting for this is to be held on July 6 and 13. In such a situation, even if your voter card is lost, you cannot be stopped from voting. Even if the voter card is lost or damaged, you can vote without the voter card. For this, only your name is necessary in the voter list. If your name is on the voter list and you do not have a voter card, then the Election Commission recognizes 11 types of other documents like identity cards, showing which you can cast your vote.Also Read - 4 Money Changes That Will Impact Your Pocket In July | Complete List Here

What are these 11 documents?

Passport Driving licence Employees of central govt, state govt. PSUs and Public Limited companies can present their I-cards PAN Card Aadhar Card Passbooks issued by bank or post-office MGNREGA Job card Health insurance card issued by Labour Ministry Attested Pension Photo I-card Smart card issued by National population register (NPR) Official I-card issued by MP or MLA

You can cast your vote if your name is on the voter list

If your name is on the voter list, then you can vote by visiting the voter center of the area where your name is on the voter list. If your voter card is lost, then you can vote by showing any one of the 11 documents mentioned above. Also Read - Power Beyond Ballot: This Village Hasn't Witnessed Single Election But There's No Dearth of Development. Deets Inside