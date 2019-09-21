New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has stoked a possible controversy claiming that there is a lot of resentment against the BJP-led Maharashtra government and only a Pulwama-like incident can change this sentiment ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Aurangabad after attending a meeting of party workers, Pawar said there was resentment against the Modi government before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, but the Pulwama attack changed the situation.

Notably, 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured Feb 14, 2019 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle with explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.Pawar also claimed that when he enquired about the Pulwama attack, he suspected it was deliberately orchestrated.

“I have worked in Defence. When I talked to some officials that time I suspected the attack was planned or Pakistan may be behind it”, Pawar stated.

He also talked about his party’s alliance with the Congress. Pawar said that NCP is trying to bring secular forces together. “Congress and NCP have come together. We are trying to take Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties with”, said the NCP supremo.

He also informed that NCP wanted to join hands with Raj Thackray’s MNS but the grand old party was not ready for that.

In 2014, NCP had ended the 15-year alliance with Congress after the two parties failed to reach a seat-sharing arrangement. Of the total 288 seats, Congress emerged victorious on 42 while the NCP had won 41 seats in 2014.