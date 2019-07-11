Bhopal: Days after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as president of Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior party leader stressed on finding a new chief ‘at the earliest’.

“We have to search a new party president. A lot of time has elapsed. Now, we cannot allow more time to pass. The decision on a new Congress chief should be taken “at the earliest” and opportunity given to a leader who can infuse a new energy into the party,” Scindia, who is said to be a front-runner for the top post told reporters.

Furthermore, the former Guna MP said that efforts to persuade Gandhi had failed. “This is a serious time for the Congress. We had never imagined that Rahul Gandhi, who not only led the Congress but also the country’s people, would leave his post ,” Scindia stated.

The Congress leader also stressed on reinventing the grand old party. “A time comes when every organisation needs to reinvent and reinvigorate itself and this time has come for the Congress. We must win faith, love and blessings of the people of the country.”

On being asked about his name figuring in the race for AICC president, Scindia said, “Deciding about the party president would be a collective decision. The Congress Working Committee would take a decision. We all have to take a decision together.”

On July 7, Scindia resigned as National General Secretary of the grand old party. The former general secretary of AICC said on Sunday that he had submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi after accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability.

“I am not a leader who gives orders to others. I think when there is a responsibility, there comes accountability as well. Even I am responsible if performance isn’t good and therefore, I took the decision to resign.” He also expressed his gratitude towards Rahul Gandhi for entrusting him with the said responsibility and for giving the opportunity to serve their party.

(With agency inputs)