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‘Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal’: PM Modi’s first reaction as BJP conquers TMC’s bastion in assembly elections

'Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal': PM Modi's first reaction as BJP conquers TMC's bastion in assembly elections

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 6:49 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
'Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal': PM Modi's first reaction as BJP conquers TMC's bastion in assembly elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

PM Modi’s first reaction: ‘Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal’: PM Modi’s first reaction as BJP conquers TMC’s bastion in assembly elections

“The lotus has bloomed in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will remain unforgettable. The power of the people has triumphed, and the politics of good governance of the BJP has received the full blessings of the people here. I am deeply grateful from the bottom of my heart to my brothers and sisters of Bengal for this historic victory. The masses—Janata-Janardan—have given the BJP an unprecedented mandate. I assure them that our party will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. Our double-engine government will ensure equal opportunities and respect for all sections of society,” PM Modi wrote on X.

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About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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