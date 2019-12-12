New Delhi: Hours after Opposition members created ruckus in Lok Sabha over lotus symbol on Indian passports and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the symbol from it, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday stated that the symbol is there as one of the security features. Kumar also stated that the symbol is used to identify the fake passport from the real one.

“This symbol is our national flower and is part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports. Apart from the lotus, other national symbols will be used on rotation. Symbols are connected with India,” Raveesh Kumar stated.

The matter was raised during debate hour in Lok Sabha by Congress leader M K Raghavan who stated that new passports with the lotus symbol on it are being brought for distribution in Kerala. He also stated that the matter was highlighted by one of the newspapers in the state and alleged that this was ‘saffronisation’ of the government establishment.

Replying to queries, Kumar stated that these security features (lotus) have been introduced as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines.

“Apart from the Lotus, other national symbols will be used on rotation. Right now it is lotus and then next month there will be something else. These are symbols connected with India such as a national flower or national animal,” he said.