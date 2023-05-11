Home

News

India

‘Could Be Explosion’: Punjab Police After Loud Sound Heard Near Golden Temple, Probe Underway

‘Could Be Explosion’: Punjab Police After Loud Sound Heard Near Golden Temple, Probe Underway

Amritsar: A loud sound was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in the wee hours on Thursday. The Punjab Police said that there is a possibility that the loud sou

'Could Be Explosion': Punjab Police After Loud Sound Heard Near Golden Temple, Probe Underway

Amritsar: A loud sound was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in the wee hours on Thursday. The Punjab Police said that there is a possibility that the loud sound could be the result an explosion. The sound was heard around 12.15-12.30 am, the police added.

While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh said, “A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There’s a possibility that it could be another explosion. It’s being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out.”

You may like to read

“The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on,” he added.

Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas

#WATCH | Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound, that was heard near the Golden Temple, which, as per the police, could be another explosion.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/CXzms3FdYw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas is the oldest ‘sarai’ (lodge).

Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and the probe is currently underway.

Explosion on heritage street near Golden Temple

An explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on Monday May 8 morning close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6, police said.

The explosion occurred near the same spot on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple where the one on Saturday took place, the police said.

No one was injured in today’s incident. The devotees and locals initially thought it to be a terrorist attack. However, the police later clarified that the explosion could be an accident or any mischievous act.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.