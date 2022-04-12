New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday demanded that loudspeakers in the mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise his party will play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers.Also Read - Mumbai: 4 MNS Workers Held For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on Loudspeaker Outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar

"This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," said Thackeray.