East Midnapore: A Chinese woman married an Indian man in Bengal’s East Midnapore on Wednesday even as her family was unable to attend the wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. They got married in a ceremony at the groom’s home.

The couple had met seven years ago during a business deal in China.

“My family is happy and well but they couldn’t attend my wedding due to the virus scare. Flights between India and China have been suspended,” Jiaqi, the bride, told news agency ANI.

WB: China's Jiaqi tied the knot with East Midnapore's Pintu at his residence here y'day. They met during a business deal in China 7 yrs ago. Pintu says "We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn't come due to coronavirus outbreak. We'll do another function later in China." pic.twitter.com/XrxrzJldES — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

Asked if they will go back to China, Jiaqi said, “We will go back but do not know when. When everything is done, we will go there and complete the registry and everything,” she said.

Jiaqi’s husband Pintu said they will have a ceremony in China too. “We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn’t come due to coronavirus the outbreak. We will have another function later in China,” the groom said.

Meanwhile, China has so far reported 70 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the death toll to an alarming 560. In its daily update, the health commission in Hubei also confirmed another 2,987 new cases. This puts the national total at more than 27,300, based on numbers previously issued by the central government.