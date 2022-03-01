Hyderabad: Amid the crisis and chaos in Ukraine, an Indo-Ukrainian couple evaded the war and tied the knot in Hyderabad to start their life together. At a time when conflict has engulfed her country, a Ukrainian girl named Lyubov found her love in Hyderabadi boy Prateek.Also Read - Ukrainian Man Moves Land Mine With His Bare Hands While Smoking A Cigarette, Internet Calls Him Badass | Watch

The couple, who entered the wedlock before coming to India last week, exchanged vows as per Hindu customs at a ceremony in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad on Monday.

In a Hope for new relationships👇#Ukraine bride Lyubov & #Hyderabad groom Prateek Chilkur Priest @csranga prayed for the war to end while blessing this new relationship! The couple tied a knot in Ukrain & came to India to host the reception a day before war started pic.twitter.com/bwo3qJHEOZ — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) February 28, 2022



Their love story appeared straight from a Bollywood flicker. It was love at first sight when Lyubov met Prateek in Ukraine a few months ago. They decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

However, the Russian invasion spoiled their plans. They married in Ukraine on February 23, a day before Russia attacked its neighbour. The couple, who managed to reach Hyderabad, hosted a reception attended by some close relatives and friends of Prateek.

Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest Rangarajan officiated the wedding and blessed the couple. He said the marriage was a very private affair due to the situation in Ukraine. He did not reveal details of the bride and groom at their request.

Meanwhile, priests at Chilkur Balaji temple on the outskirts of Hyderabad are performing special puja for an early end to the war in Ukraine. Rangarajan said they were praying for an early end to the war and for restoration of peace as the conflict has brought misery to millions of people.

(With IANS inputs)