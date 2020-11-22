New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of ‘love jihad’, saying that it is ‘doing drama to distract attention from the issue of unemployment’. Also Read - Five Years of Rigorous Imprisonment, Cognisable Offence: BJP-ruled States Take Lead in Undertaking Stringent Laws Against 'Love Jihad' | Explained

Notably, Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states—Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh have asserted that they would soon bring in stringent legislation against ‘love jihad‘ cases. Also Read - Shows His Small Thinking: Rajasthan BJP Chief Slams Gehlot For Saying 'Love Jihad' Coined by BJP to Divide Country

“It’ll be a gross violation of Articles 14 and 21, scrap Special Marriage Act then. They should study the Constitution. Such propagation of hatred won’t work. BJP doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment”, news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying. Also Read - MP Government to Bring Bill Against 'Love Jihad' in Next Assembly Session: Narottam Mishra

Meanwhile, Owaisi also accused the Centre of not providing any help to Hyderabad when the city was hit by the flood. He also alleged that the BJP was trying to give a communal colour to the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.