New Delhi: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Kanpur Police has cancelled the FIR filed against a Muslim Man by the parents of his wife who was converted to Islam last year to marry him. The report was scrapped on the Allahabad High Court’s order which dismissed the case saying it was the “freedom of choice of the two individuals”. Also Read - Night Curfew, Cap on Wedding Guests, Mandatory Test For Travel: How States Are Fighting Fresh COVID Spike

“We do not see Priyanka Kharwar and Salamat Ansari as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who – out of their own free will and choice – are living together peacefully and happily over a year. The Courts and the Constitutional Courts, in particular, are enjoined to uphold the life and liberty of an individual guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the two-judge bench of the Allahabad HC responded. Also Read - 'Love' and 'Jihad' Don't Go Hand-in-hand; Before polls, People Come Up With Such Topics: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

“Right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them is intrinsic to the right to life and personal liberty,” the order read. Also Read - COVID-19: Universities, Colleges in Uttar Pradesh Reopen With 50 Percent Attendance of Students

The court order comes amid rigorous probing and a discussion on a tough law to fight instances of ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The SIT working on the same submitted its report to the Kanpur Range IG Mohit Agarwal, stating that girls were cheated in 11 of the 14 cases investigated by it.

However, the SIT did not find any conspiracy or proof of funding and in the remaining three cases, girls said they married of their own will.

Agarwal said a charge sheet has been filed in 11 cases and the accused have been arrested. Those arrested are accused of trapping minor girls using wrong names, allegedly raping them, abducting them and compelling them for marriage.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said strict law was needed to target inter-religion marriages conducted with the intention or conspiracy to convert religion.

While Madhya Pradesh and Haryana already have a regulation in place, speculations are rife that the Uttar Pradesh government will meet for a cabinet discussion later today and decide on implementing a tough law against ‘love jihad’.