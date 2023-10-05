Home

Tara Shahdeo Conversion Case: Husband Gets Life Imprisonment, Mother-In-Law Jailed For 10 Years

Tara Shahdeo, a CBI court on Thursday sentenced life time imprisonment to her husband Raqibul aka Ranjit Kohli.

New Delhi: In the latest development in the forced conversion case of national shooter Tara Shahdeo, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday pronounced the quantum of punishment for her husband, Raqibul alias Ranjit Kohli, after hearing arguments from both sides. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while his mother and Tara’s mother-in-law, Kausar Rani, has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment.

The former High Court registrar, Mustaque Ahmed, accused of conspiracy, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In 2017, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case of national shooter Tara Sahdev, who was allegedly pressured to convert her religion by her husband.

In August 2017, a joint operation by the Ranchi police and the special cell of the Delhi police led to the arrest of Raqibul Hasan Khan. Khan was accused of deceiving national shooter Tara Shahdeo into marriage and forcing her to convert to Islam.

Ranchi DIG Praveen Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest, stating, “He has been arrested with his mother near Delhi airport.”

Khan and his ailing mother had fled from their home in Ranchi when Tara Shahdeo filed an FIR against him, alleging conversion to Islam and torture on August 22, at the Hindpiri police station in the city.

A four-member team led by two sub-inspectors from Ranchi had left for Delhi on Monday after receiving information that he was in Delhi.

After their marriage, Tara Shahdeo claimed that she discovered that Kohli’s real name was Raqibul Hasan Khan. She stated in her complaint that she had been subjected to over a month of torture to compel her to accept her husband’s religion. Kumar had been charged under various sections related to violence against women, as well as IPC section 498A (dowry) and 295A, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of a class by insulting its religious beliefs.

