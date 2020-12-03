New Delhi: Voicing concern over ‘Love Jihad’, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday issued another warning and said if someone plots religious conversion or does anything like ‘Love Jihad’, they will be destroyed. Also Read - UP Police Makes First Arrest in Newly-enacted Law Against 'Love Jihad'

“Government belongs to everyone, all religions and castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I’ll break you. If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like ‘Love Jihad’, you will be destroyed,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Five Drown as Boat Capsizes in Malwa, CM Chouhan Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs

The statement from the chief minister comes as the state is preparing to pass a controversial law that has stoked concerns of fanning discord and intolerance. The state recently prepared a draft bill to punish “Love Jihad”, which provides for a 10-year jail term for people marrying with the aim of religious conversion. Also Read - Amid 'Love Jihad' Law Roar, Muslim Man Converts Before Marrying a Hindu; Couple Under Haryana Police Protection

As per updates, religious clerics solemnizing such a marriage would have to face jail too and for then the jail term is five years.

Earlier, there was speculation that several BJP-ruled states will be bringing the legislation against ‘love jihad’. After the law was made official in UP, now it is underway in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh as well.

Under the law which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared “null and void” if the conversion of a woman is solely done for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.