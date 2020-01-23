New Delhi: An FIR was filed against a couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra after a 22-year-old man fell in love with a 60-year-old woman who is also the mother of seven children and grandmother of another seven.

The love story, that began in Prakash Nagar of Etmaduddaula police station, has allegedly disturbed residents of the area. The drama came to light when the woman’s husband and son reached the police station to press charges against the young man.

A huge drama unfolded there as the youth along with his family also arrived at the police station to dispute with the woman’s family members. The 22-year-old youth asserted that the couple were in love and wanted to get married.

However, the police told the couple that such a bond could not be accepted and they need to change their minds and not pursue their love.

As the lovers tried to protest, the cops quickly registered an FIR against the 22-year-old man for causing disharmony in the region. The woman later came to his rescue at the police station to apply for his bail.

Shocked at the lover’s stunt, the cops had no choice but to grant the young man bail as per law. What happened next is yet to be known.