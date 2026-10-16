Love, marriage demand and murder: Lover kills 35-year-old woman in Maharashtra, burns body with room heater to make death look like electrocution

A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by her lover in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon over a marriage demand. The accused reportedly used a room heater to stage her death as electrocution.

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Love, marriage demand and murder: Lover kills 35-year-old woman in Maharashtra, burns body with room heater to make death look like electrocution | Image: AI

Lover Kills Married Woman Over Marriage Demand: A shocking and gruesome murder mystery has surfaced from Maharashtra, where a 35-year-old married woman was killed by her lover in Jalgaon over a marriage demand. After committing crime, the accused tried to mislead the police by allegedly burning the body with a room heater to make the death appear to be an accidental electrocution. However, a postmortem report revealed the details and led to his arrest. The victim was identified as Kavita.

How Did The Crime Happen?

The crime took place in Jalgaon following a heated argument between Kavita and Javed Shaikh after the victim woman forced the accused to marry him. Javed hit Kavita with a heavy object and killed her. The accused then placed an immersion heater near the body to make it appear that the victim had died from electrocution.

The victim was rushed to AIIMS Nagpur, where doctors declared her dead. Police initially lodged a case under ‘accidental death’ and started investigations.

Postmortem Reveals Shocking Details

The postmortem report revealed that the victim had a severe injury on her head, which deepened cop’s suspicions regarding the cause of death. Forensic experts said that a room heater was used to make the death appear as an accidental death due to electrocution.

When investigators examined call details, they found out that she was regularly talking to Javed. The accused was arrested in Jalgaon.

Key Highlights

• A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by her lover in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon.

• The accused allegedly killed her after she pressured him to marry her.

• The accused reportedly used an immersion heater to make the death appear to be accidental electrocution.

• A postmortem report revealed head injuries, raising suspicions about cause of death.

• Police examined call records and arrested Javed.

The Confession

During police questioning, Javed told investigators that he worked as an AC repair technician and met Kavita during his college days. Their relationship faced opposition as they belonged to different religions. Kavita and Javed got married to different people but remained in touch.

15-Year Affair Turns Sour Over Marriage Demand

The investigation revealed that both Kavita and Javed were involved in a romantic relationship for the past 15 years. Whenever Kavita’s husband go out of station, Javed used to visit her place. However, when the victim started forcing the accused to marry her, he started ignoring her.

Kavita worked at a mess and her sister was married in Jalgaon.