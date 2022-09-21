Jalandhar: A huge protest broke out on the campus of Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar late Tuesday night after a first-year student died by suicide in college campus. According to police, a suicide note has been recovered and it cited personal reasons for the action. “We received info at around 5:30pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot and recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway,” Kapurthala Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - ‘Will Upload Your Nude Videos’: Here’s How Chandigarh Student Was Blackmailed to Share Videos of Others

I demand a thorough probe into d reported suicide by a student in d Lpu campus on Tuesday night as there’s unrest among students in d campus. There’re a reports of another suicide few days ago which demands fair inquiry as d owner is an @AamAadmiParty Mp & students doubt justice https://t.co/oiCdrFnMz5 — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 21, 2022

Lovely Professional University Releases Statement on Suicide of Student

Meanwhile, the varsity issued a statement and said that the “initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased”. Also Read - Chandigarh University Announces No Classes For 1 Week After Leaked Videos Row; 2 Hostel Wardens Suspended

“LPU is saddened by the unfortunate incident. Initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation,” the statement by LPU posted on its official Twitter handle read.

According to reports, the protesting students alleged that this was the second suicide reported at the campus in the last 10 days, but the administration is tight-lipped on the issue. They also said that the news of the last suicide had gone unreported as the matter was resolved behind closed doors.