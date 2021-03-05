Pulwama: A low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Dangerpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police informed. However, there was no loss of life or injury as a result of the explosion in Dangerpora area. Police further added that the small-sized IED was placed near a shop. Also Read - Video: Farooq Abdullah Grooves to Tunes of 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche' With Amarinder Singh at Wedding

According to updates from police, it was minor explosion and the area has been cordoned off. Police also added that further investigation is underway. More details are awaited in the matter.