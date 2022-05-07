Guwahati: A low-intensity tornado struck Chenga district in Assam’s Barpeta on Saturday morning. The incident took the local residents by surprise who captured the rare weather phenomenon on their smartphone cameras. However, there was no immediate report of loss of life or property.Also Read - Porn Clip Played on Projector During Union Minister's Event in Assam's Tinsukia, Probe Underway

"A low-intensity tornado hit Chenga district in Assam's Barpeta on Saturday. It is not a cyclone," EastMojo reported quoting Sanjay O'Neill Shaw, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati.

Watch video of the tornado:

In the eye of the Tornado.

This one is in Senga of Barpeta district of Assam. pic.twitter.com/KVJHgSe0h5 — Niloy (@Niloy44376362) May 7, 2022

The development comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a bulletin said a storm is brewing in the Bay of Bengal which is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Sunday evening, gathering a wind speed of over 75 km per hour. The IMD also said it is likely to move towards the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

As per the special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system had intensified into a depression, and at 1130 hours of Saturday lay 170 km west of Car Nicobar Island (Nicobar Islands) and 300 km south-south-west of Port Blair.

If the weather system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called Asani, Sinhalese for ‘wrath’. Notably, this is the first cyclonic storm of the season as a similar weather event in March had fizzled out before it could acquire the strength of a cyclone.

Moreover, the weather office said that the sea conditions were likely to become rough from Saturday onwards and have advised fishermen not to venture into the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday and Sunday.